Car crash brings down light pole in Toledo

A car crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail caused a light pole to come down in the roadway.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A single-vehicle crash in Toledo overnight Sunday caused a light pole to come down on the Anthony Wayne Trail.

Toledo Police responded to the car crash about 2 a.m. Sunday on the Anthony Wayne Trail between Western and South Avenue.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the light pole, which caused it to come down on the roadway. The vehicle then overturned before coming to a stop.

Two people were inside the vehicle at the time and did not suffer any injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under invesitgation.

