Lenawee County authorities search for man in possible drowning

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities responded to Devils Lake, Michigan Sunday afternoon to reports of a potential drowning.

A man, 39, was boating and tubing with his family when he jumped into the water to help a child who fell off a tube, according to Captain Jacob Pifer with the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. The man did not resurface.

The family, visiting the area from Sylvania for the holiday weekend, was on a pontoon boat with three to four adults and five to six children, Pifer said.

Emergency crews responded just before 2 p.m. with divers from the sheriff’s office and Addison Fire Department. More divers from Jackson County are on their way to the scene.

“We’re going to be out here until we find him,” Pifer said.

The search will continue until sundown and resume in the morning if he is not found tonight, according to Pifer.

