Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Prosecutors: Chicago woman admitted smothering daughter, 8

Andreal Hagler, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 8-year-old...
Andreal Hagler, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 8-year-old daughter, Amaria Osby.(Source: Chicago Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Prosecutors say a Chicago woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her eighth birthday while the girl screamed “Momma, stop,” because she believed her daughter didn’t love her anymore.

Thirty-eight-year-old Andreal Hagler has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby. The girl was found dead in their apartment Wednesday.

While in custody, Hagler admitted that, the night before, she and Amaria said their prayers before bed around 8 or 9 p.m., and then she began doing PCP and smothered Amaria with a plastic bag, as her daughter screamed “Momma, stop.”

Hagler is being held without bail.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Coast Guard Station Marblehead reports that a man is in the hospital after falling from a...
Man drives lawn mower off a cliff in Put-in-Bay, air-lifted to hospital
Central Catholic High School cancels all classes for Friday after receiving an alleged threat...
Teen arrested for threats against Central Catholic High School, classes canceled Friday
BGSU Hazing Trial Verdict
Jury returns verdict in BGSU hazing death trial, remaining defendants acquitted of most serious charges
Bryan HS Grad
Local graduate refuses to walk at commencement after school refuses to use their preferred name
TPD was investigating on both sides of E. Park St. and they report they currently have no...
TPD: man hospitalized in early morning shooting

Latest News

Travel organization AAA is estimating that 39.2 million people will travel over the Memorial...
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle
5/28/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/28/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
The Amber Alert for two Colorado children and their mother has been cancelled.
Colorado Amber Alert cancelled, mom, 2 small kids found safe