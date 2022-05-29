Birthday Club
Toledo firefighters battle house fire that spread to neighboring home

Toledo Firefighters battle house fire on Steel Street Sunday, May 29, 2022.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters with Toledo Fire and Rescue battled a fire at two neighboring homes Sunday morning.

Toledo firefighters responded just before 5 a.m. to a home on fire in the 100-block of Steel Street off of Front Street. According to fire officials, when firefighters arrived the home was engulfed in flames and the fire spread to a home next door.

No one was inside the home at the time and those in the neighboring home were able safely evacuate, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue.

Toledo Firefighters battle house fire on Steel Street, Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Fire officials say the home that first caught fire sustained significant damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

