20th annual Dr. Carnel Smith Football Camp kicks off in June

A local youth football camp that promotes fun and inspiration is celebrating 20 years
By Alexis Means
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local youth football camp that promotes fun and inspiration is celebrating 20 years.

The Dr. Carnel Smith Football Camp will kick off June 13, 2022. Driven by his strong sense of service, Dr. Carnel Smith will kick off his 20th annual football camp. He has been supporting, encouraging, and inspiring youth in our area for years.

His program uses football as a vehicle to teach social skills.

“You don’t even have to be a football player. It’s not about playing football because we have many kids out here who said they want to be a student athlete, but they’ve been out here 2 to 3 years and they haven’t played for a team. So, they continue to come back. So, it’s bigger than just a football camp. We’re talking about life here and we’re teaching life skills here,” said founder Dr. Carnel Smith.

The football camp is free. It’s starts June 13-17. Registration starts at 10:00 am.

Parents must accompany their child or children on the first day of registration and bring their medical card.

