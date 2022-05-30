Birthday Club
5/30: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Hot/humid today and tomorrow; front arrives Wednesday
Hot and humid for Memorial Day... and still sizzling the day after! Dan Smith has the latest on this late-May heat wave.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The sun is shining and the grills are sizzling... almost as much as our afternoon highs! We ought to reach 90F for the first time this year later today, if not more likely tomorrow with humidity building throughout. Change comes Wednesday, as a front tries to work scattered storms into the mix, ultimately cooling us to the 70s to close out the (for many) shortened work week.

