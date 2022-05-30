5/30: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

The sun is shining and the grills are sizzling... almost as much as our afternoon highs! We ought to reach 90F for the first time this year later today, if not more likely tomorrow with humidity building throughout. Change comes Wednesday, as a front tries to work scattered storms into the mix, ultimately cooling us to the 70s to close out the (for many) shortened work week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.