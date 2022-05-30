Adrian man killed in head-on crash

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - An Adrian man is dead after a crash in Lenawee County on Memorial Day.

It happened Monday morning just before 8:30 a.m.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 42-year-old man from Adrian died after a head-on crash near Ridge Hwy. and Pennington Road. His identity was not released.

Authorities said a vehicle traveling northbound hit a southbound vehicle. The driver of the southbound vehicle was killed while the driver of the northbound vehicle, who is from the Romulus area, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ridgeway Fire Department also responded to the scene. The Lenawee County sheriff’s office continues to investigate the crash.

