Adrian man killed in head-on crash

(Source: Lenawee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - An Adrian man is dead after a crash in Lenawee County on Memorial Day.

It happened Monday morning just before 8:30 a.m.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 42-year-old man from Adrian died after a head-on crash near Ridge Hwy. and Pennington Road. His identity was not released.

Authorities said a vehicle traveling northbound hit a southbound vehicle. The driver of the southbound vehicle was killed while the driver of the northbound vehicle, who is from the Romulus area, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ridgeway Fire Department also responded to the scene. The Lenawee County sheriff’s office continues to investigate the crash.

