CAUGHT ON CAM: Man performs CPR after pulling drowning 4-year-old from apartment pool

Neighbors were credited with saving a 4-year-old drowning at a Kansas apartment complex. (SOURCE: KMBC)
By Emily Holwick
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KMBC) – A newly released video out of Kansas shows the dramatic rescue of a 4-year-old boy drowning in a pool.

After Xavier Rigney slipped into the water at an apartment complex in Lawrence, it took three minutes and 22 seconds before help arrived.

Before responders could get there, Tom Westerhaus jumped into action after his 12-year-old son Mattox saw the child and alerted him.

Westerhaus performed CPR for two minutes and 41 seconds, which he learned as a lifeguard years ago.

“Definitely went and he started to cough up water and everything,” he said. “I knew that was a good sign and I just didn’t realize I had to keep going for so long.”

Westerhaus was reunited with Xavier and his mother, Alexis Rigney, for the first time eight days later.

Rigney said she was helping her 4-month-old when she realized Xavier, who has autism, was gone, and the door left open.

“Anything could happen in a matter of minutes,” Rigney said. “I’m just glad that he’s OK now, and he’s my best friend, so I don’t know what I would do without him.”

Responders say what happened at the apartment complex is a sobering reminder that drowning doesn’t always look like what you might think it does.

“Drownings don’t always draw attention to themselves,” Rob Fleeup, battalion chief of Douglas County Fire and Medical, said. “It’s just attentive people and just eyes on the water and paying attention to your surroundings that save lives.”

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

