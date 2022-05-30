Maple Heights officer fatally shoots suspect in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maple Heights police officer fatally shot a 22-year-old man on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Cleveland police said the shooting happened near Buckeye Road and East 93rd Street around 4:17 a.m. This is in the city’s Buckeye Woodhill neighborhood.

According to Cleveland police, Maple Heights officers were chasing a suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in shooting into homes in Maple Heights.

The part of Cleveland’s Buckeye Woodhill neighborhood where it all happened is pretty quiet. There are a few deserted businesses, a couple of houses, and a church. 19 News spoke with a man who works on the block. He wanted to remain anonymous.

“I hate that that happened especially in the area where my business is,” the man said.

A source told 19 News a Maple Heights officer was chasing the car down Buckeye Road when the suspect hit a deer.

“He hit a deer,” an officer said over the radio. “He’s crashing, he’s losing it.”

Sources tell 19 News the officer crashed into the suspect’s car and then three people got out of the car and ran off. 19 News learned that one of the men, 22-year-old Datwaun Cathings, tried to shoot the officer, but his gun jammed. The officer then shot Cathings who jumped over a fence before collapsing in a yard. Paramedics took him to UH where he died.

“I’ll just be more careful,” the man who works in the neighborhood said. “I don’t be out here at night. During the daytime, I’m usually in my business with the doors closed and the gates locked if I’m just down here working.”

Cleveland police are handling the investigation. 19 News is working to find out if police arrested any other suspects connected to the incident.

Police added no officers were injured and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

No other details are being released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.