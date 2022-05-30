Parents give advice on keeping kids safe when swimming

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, and with summer fun comes swimming in our region’s pools and lakes. But you can never be too careful when you’re out on the water, no matter what age.

Saundra White used to be a lifeguard. Her best advice? Keep a close watch on swimmers. That’s what she does with her grandkids at Toledo City Pools.

“The kids see water and they see fun, they don’t see danger at all and water is very dangerous, even in the bathtub,” White said.

The Red Cross also emphasizes this point on its website, adding that no one should be swimming alone. Make sure a lifeguard is on duty or you have a buddy with you. Some other tips from the Red Cross include simple but important instructions, like don’t leave a young child unattended near water, secure appropriate borders around pools, and don’t be on your cell phone if you are watching someone swim.

Another important tip that people may not realize is that you aren’t to rely on water rings or swim rings; make sure kids and unexperienced swimmers are wearing U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets.

One parent at a Toledo pool says her young daughter doesn’t wear a life jacket in the water anymore because she’s a good swimmer, but you can never be too careful when it comes to water safety.

“Even though she knows how to swim a little bit I still keep an eye on her and stay close by her when she’s in the water to make sure that if anything happens I can immediately get to her in case a lifeguard isn’t available or anything of the sort.”

