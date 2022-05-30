Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Police: 6 wounded in Tennessee shooting were children

More mass shootings occurred over the weekend. (Source: CNN/WTVC/US Open Tennis Championships/KOKI/KSNV/KDOT/Twitter/@ryansongalia/@thatkidfrombk/@naomiosaka)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say six people wounded in weekend gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, business district were all children.

Chattanooga Police said in a statement on Monday that five of the victims were 15 and one was 13.

Officers were patrolling the area Saturday night when they heard gunfire and responded to find multiple people shooting weapons and numerous people fleeing the area.

The statement said some officers provided first aid while others began securing the scene.

Police say the shooting involved two groups of people that appeared to be advancing toward each other at the beginning of an altercation when two individuals in one group pulled guns and fired at the other group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are trying to recover the body of a man who they said drowned in Devils Lake,...
Search crews find body of man who drowned while tubing with his daughter at Devil’s Lake
A car crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail caused a light pole to come down in the roadway.
Car crash brings down light pole in Toledo
Toledo Firefighters battle house fire on Steel Street Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Toledo firefighters battle house fire that spread to neighboring home
U.S. Coast Guard Station Marblehead reports that a man is in the hospital after falling from a...
Man drives lawn mower off a cliff in Put-in-Bay, air-lifted to hospital
A gaggle of geese crossing I-75 in Toledo caused traffic to briefly stop Saturday morning.
Gaggle of geese block traffic on I-75 Saturday morning

Latest News

FILE - Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during the second half of an NFL...
Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash
Step back in time at Ft. Meigs in Perrysburg.
Finds in the 419: Fort Meigs
5/30/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/30/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says