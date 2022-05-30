Police find victim of fatal shooting outside Ohio Statehouse

Birthday Club
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities launched an investigation late Sunday night after a person was found fatally shot outside the Ohio Statehouse.

19 News’ affiliate WBNS reports officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called out just after 10 p.m. and found the victim on the statehouse lawn.

The person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Witnesses told police that three suspects shot the victims and fled, according to WBNS.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking the public to come forward with tips.

You can call 614-466-2660 with information.

