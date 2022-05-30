SCORE to hold fundraising dinner to help send medical team to Ukraine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Special Commission on Relief and Education (SCORE) will be holding a fundraising dinner to help send their medical mission team to Ukraine.

SCORE says the dinner will be held on May 31 at Carlos Poco Locos located at 1809 Adams St. It will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The dinner will include a $30 buffet and feature music from DJ Fercho.

According to SCORE, the funds will help send a second medical mission team to Berehove, Western Ukraine from June 4-17. The team will include 11 Toledo health professionals who will provide medical care to the Ukrainians whose lives were uprooted by the Russian invasion.

Donations can be mailed to SCORE at P.O Box 517, Maumee, OH 43537.

