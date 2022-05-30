Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Stolen car crashes into home during police chase, teenagers sent to hospital

The car left a hole in the house that leads directly to the basement.
The car left a hole in the house that leads directly to the basement.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two teenagers were sent to the hospital after they crashed a stolen car into the side of a house Monday.

The crash occurred at a house near the corner of Miami Street and Yondota Street.

Officials reported that two 13-year-olds had stolen the car and were the ones driving it. The car was reported stolen which allowed TPD to recognize the car as it drove by. TPD followed the car with their lights on and the teenagers sped up, lost control and crashed into the house, according to TFRD officials at the scene.

The homeowner said that he was asleep when the car crashed into the foundation of his house. The car left a hole in the house that leads directly to the basement.

Officials report the teenagers were taken to an area hospital with “pretty serious” but not life-threatening injuries.

According to the Fire Battalion Chief, the house is currently about four inches from its original place on the foundation which leads them to believe the teenagers were driving very fast. Firefighters were reported on the scene building support structures so the house doesn’t collapse.

Officials said the Red Cross also arrived at the scene to help the homeowner find a place to stay.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are trying to recover the body of a man who they said drowned in Devils Lake,...
Lenawee County authorities search for man in Devil’s Lake drowning
A car crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail caused a light pole to come down in the roadway.
Car crash brings down light pole in Toledo
Toledo Firefighters battle house fire on Steel Street Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Toledo firefighters battle house fire that spread to neighboring home
U.S. Coast Guard Station Marblehead reports that a man is in the hospital after falling from a...
Man drives lawn mower off a cliff in Put-in-Bay, air-lifted to hospital
A gaggle of geese crossing I-75 in Toledo caused traffic to briefly stop Saturday morning.
Gaggle of geese block traffic on I-75 Saturday morning

Latest News

A local youth football camp that promotes fun and inspiration is celebrating 20 years
20th annual Dr. Carnel Smith Football Camp kicks off in June
Maple Heights officer fatally shoots suspect in Cleveland
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Ottawa County celebrates Memorial Day
Memorial Day Service