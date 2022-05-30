Stolen car crashes into home during police chase, teenagers sent to hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two teenagers were sent to the hospital after they crashed a stolen car into the side of a house Monday.

The crash occurred at a house near the corner of Miami Street and Yondota Street.

Officials reported that two 13-year-olds had stolen the car and were the ones driving it. The car was reported stolen which allowed TPD to recognize the car as it drove by. TPD followed the car with their lights on and the teenagers sped up, lost control and crashed into the house, according to TFRD officials at the scene.

The homeowner said that he was asleep when the car crashed into the foundation of his house. The car left a hole in the house that leads directly to the basement.

Officials report the teenagers were taken to an area hospital with “pretty serious” but not life-threatening injuries.

According to the Fire Battalion Chief, the house is currently about four inches from its original place on the foundation which leads them to believe the teenagers were driving very fast. Firefighters were reported on the scene building support structures so the house doesn’t collapse.

Officials said the Red Cross also arrived at the scene to help the homeowner find a place to stay.

