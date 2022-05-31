5/31: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Yesterday was our hottest day of the year so far... so why not follow it up with our hottest day of the year so far? We’re expecting highs in the low-90s again, with added humidity making it feel like the mid-90s this afternoon. A cold front will roll through tomorrow, though any scattered storms are hard to place. Our best shot at seeing those develop will be in the early morning to the northwest, and late afternoon to the southeast -- though Toledo may not be missed entirely. Cooler, drier weather takes hold to close out the week in the mid-70s.

