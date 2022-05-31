5/31/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
TRACKING RAIN SHOWERS AND A COOL DOWN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Muggy, chance of a stray shower after 4am, lows near 70. WEDNESDAY: Chance of an isolated AM shower, warm and humid, chance of a few more storms in the afternoon (especially east of I-75), highs in the mid 80s. THURSDAY: AM rain showers ending, dry by late afternoon, cooler and becoming less humid, highs in the lower 70s.
