Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

5/31/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TRACKING RAIN SHOWERS AND A COOL DOWN
5/31/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Muggy, chance of a stray shower after 4am, lows near 70. WEDNESDAY: Chance of an isolated AM shower, warm and humid, chance of a few more storms in the afternoon (especially east of I-75), highs in the mid 80s. THURSDAY: AM rain showers ending, dry by late afternoon, cooler and becoming less humid, highs in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are trying to recover the body of a man who they said drowned in Devils Lake,...
Search crews find body of Sylvania man who drowned while tubing with his daughter at Devil’s Lake
The car left a hole in the house that leads directly to the basement.
Stolen car crashes into home during police chase, teenagers sent to hospital
(Source: Lenawee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Adrian man killed in head-on crash
Milan Beach
Toledo man drowns in Milan Beach
The shelter said Oreo is recovering and "wagging her tail."
Dog chained to and dragged by car recovering at Ohio shelter

Latest News

A toasty Tuesday with highs in the 90s, but change is coming tomorrow! Dan Smith has the details.
5/31: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
A toasty Tuesday with highs in the 90s, but change is coming tomorrow! Dan Smith has the details.
5/31: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
May 31, 2022: Heather’s Tuesday AM Forecast
May 31, 2022: Heather’s Tuesday AM Forecast
May 31, 2022: Heather's Tuesday AM Forecast
May 31, 2022: Heather’s Tuesday AM Forecast