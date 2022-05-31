Building Better Schools : Toledo Symphony honors Music Teacher

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Symphony was built on the dedication of music educators globally, which is every year the organization honors a deserving teacher.

This year the symphony honors Starr Elementary’s Megan Porter for its Toledo Symphony’s Outstanding Music Educator Award.

Porter told 13abc that she was shocked when she first heard the news.

“I have to tell you I was just so shocked to find out that I was a finalist, but, I actually have won. I can’t believe it,” Porter said.

This is the third year, TSO has honored a local music teacher.

“I have to say that’s the best part of this award. I am humbled and I am super honored that I won. My favorite part is that the symphony is going to come in and give back to my school and I know we’re gonna have to have assembly here and we get to have some of our students watch them perform. What an awesome opportunity and it’s something that we normally wouldn’t get. I can’t even tell you how excited I am about that,” Porter said.

Porter has been teaching music at Starr Elementary School since 2019.

“It’s not just music in the classroom it’s how can I use music to enhance your classroom music is science, music is literacy, and reading. Music is also music so not only can I help other places, especially at this crucial foundational level, but I can create a well-rounded child. And I get to do something that I love every single day,” Porter said.

