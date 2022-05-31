Birthday Club
Cherry Fest Run to benefit Nature’s Nursery, donations needed

Nature's Nursery is getting a new home
By Megan Finke
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The sixth annual Cherry Fest Run is set for June 10 and participants are asked to bring donations.

Julie’s Fitness Studio is hosting the run to benefit Nature’s Nursery. All runners and walkers are welcomed to participate and are able meet nursery animals before or after their race.

Participants and guests are asked to bring donations, such as:

  • Paper towels
  • Canned cat food (meat or puree)
  • Baby food
  • Shelled pecan or almonds, unsalted
  • Dry cat food

Guests can make a donation at the door of Julie’s Fitness Studio and meet nursery ambassadors between 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

“We love seeing the Northwest Ohio community out and being active. The Cherry Fest Run has always brought out the best competitive runners in the community as well as children, adults and families who just want to walk the route for exercise and camaraderie,” said Julie Westenfelder, owner of Julie’s Fitness Studio.

There will be a traditional competitive race and a kids fun run with a chance to meet some of the animals in the nursery.

The first event kicks off at 6:30 P.M. on June 10 with the Kid’s 1K, all registered will receive a T-shirt and medal once they done. Afterwards, walk over to Julie’s Fitness Studio to meet Nature’s Nursery Education Ambassadors.

The 5K and 10K races begin at 7 P.M. The course starts at Whitehouse Park on 6751 Providence Street, moves through the Blue Creek Conservation Area in Nona France Park, then through parts of farm country and finishes in the center of the Whitehouse downtown district.

Adult participants are welcome to visit with animals before or after their race.

“This run just has an added fun vibe to it” said Allison Schroeder, Nature’s Nursery Executive Director. “With it starting and ending in the middle of the Cherry Fest Fairgrounds, there is just so much extra energy and excitement for both runners and walkers and having the animals there for the participants to meet adds an extra incentive for people to get involved.”

To sign up for any race, visit runsignup.com.

