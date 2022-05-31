Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Give blood, get a Cedar Point ticket

The American Red Cross is teaming up with Cedar Fair theme parks to offer blood donors one...
The American Red Cross is teaming up with Cedar Fair theme parks to offer blood donors one ticket to Cedar Point, while supplies last.(WTVG)
By Megan Finke
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Red Cross is teaming up with Cedar Fair theme parks to encourage blood donors to have a fun summer.

This summer, people can come out and donate blood at select blood drives in the Northern Ohio Region to receive a free Cedar Point ticket in return for helping save lives. These blood drives are scheduled across Northern Ohio through August 4.

Tickets are only valid for the 2022 season and other restrictions may apply. Visit Cedar Point’s website for information on capacity, open dates and hours.

Blood and platelet donations decline over the summer months, typically because donors are busy with vacations and outdoor fun but donors are needed everyday to help make sure there is blood on the shelves for patients.

To find a Cedar Point blood drive near you and schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code, “CEDARPOINT’ call (1-800-733-2767) or download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are trying to recover the body of a man who they said drowned in Devils Lake,...
Search crews find body of Sylvania man who drowned while tubing with his daughter at Devil’s Lake
The car left a hole in the house that leads directly to the basement.
Stolen car crashes into home during police chase, teenagers sent to hospital
(Source: Lenawee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Adrian man killed in head-on crash
Milan Beach
Toledo man drowns in Milan Beach
The shelter said Oreo is recovering and "wagging her tail."
Dog chained to and dragged by car recovering at Ohio shelter

Latest News

A group raised $12,000 for the fifth and six graders to travel to Washington, D.C.
Students visit National Museum of African American History and Culture
5/31/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/31/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Building Better Schools: Toledo Symphony honors Music Teacher
Building Better Schools : Toledo Symphony honors Music Teacher
The list includes Harvard and Cornell
St. John's Jesuit graduate has a lot of choices when it comes to college