Give blood, get a Cedar Point ticket

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Red Cross is teaming up with Cedar Fair theme parks to encourage blood donors to have a fun summer.

This summer, people can come out and donate blood at select blood drives in the Northern Ohio Region to receive a free Cedar Point ticket in return for helping save lives. These blood drives are scheduled across Northern Ohio through August 4.

Tickets are only valid for the 2022 season and other restrictions may apply. Visit Cedar Point’s website for information on capacity, open dates and hours.

Blood and platelet donations decline over the summer months, typically because donors are busy with vacations and outdoor fun but donors are needed everyday to help make sure there is blood on the shelves for patients.

To find a Cedar Point blood drive near you and schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code, “CEDARPOINT’ call (1-800-733-2767) or download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App.

