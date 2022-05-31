Birthday Club
Going Home to Stay event to be held at Toledo Museum of Art

The event will be held in the TMA’s glass pavilion on June 1.
The event will be held in the TMA's glass pavilion on June 1.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) is holding the next Going Home to Stay monthly resource event for those returning home from incarceration.

Each month, the Reentry Coalition of Northwest Ohio (RCNWO), the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) and the Adult Parole Authority (APA) offer monthly opportunities for returning citizens and their families to connect with approximately 25 to 30 service providers. The CJCC says these service providers help to address issues related to child support, identification, housing, legal and employment.

According to CJCC, the program started in 2009 and they are excited to partner with the TMA to offer the one-stop event.

The event will be held in the TMA’s glass pavilion on June 1. Doors will open at 10 a.m. with the event running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free parking will be available in lot number 6.

CJCC says that individuals returning home from incarceration face many obstacles to becoming successful, restored citizens. Since its start in 2009, Lucas County has been the leader in all of Ohio in offering this one-stop resource event to bring together agencies that offer services and guidance to returning citizens and those returning from incarceration.

