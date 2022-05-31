Birthday Club
Man found not guilty in Napolean Walmart stabbing

Kyle Kirby was arrested on Tuesday, May 4. He was wanted in connection with the road rage and stabbing incident at the Napoleon Walmart in March.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NAPOLEAN, Ohio (WTVG) - A man charged in connection to the Napolean Walmart stabbing was found not guilty by reason of insanity on Tuesday.

Kyle Kirby, of Bowling Green, was charged with attempted murder and four counts of felonious assault. According to court documents, Kirby was evaluated by two different doctors and was ordered to 11 years of court supervision of treatment and medication.

The incident started as a case of road rage on Scott St. that continued into the Walmart parking lot on March 26, 2021.

The Napolean police said an innocent bystander vehicle was hit, then the two original vehicles collided with one another.

Police said that following the incident Kirby followed Nicholas S. Winterfield, of Perrysburg, to the doors of the Walmart, which is where the stabbing occurred. Both Kirby and Winterfield both sustained knife wounds.

Kirby was arrested on May 2021 and he entered an insanity plea. Following a felony stop by the Toledo Police Department, he was taken into custody on Collingwood Boulevard and Cherry Street.

