Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

May 31, 2022: Heather’s Tuesday AM Forecast

One more day in the 90s before showers and storms usher in cooler weather.
May 31, 2022: Heather's Tuesday AM Forecast
May 31, 2022: Heather's Tuesday AM Forecast(wtvg)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Still hot and humid with a bit of a breeze. High 92. TONIGHT: Muggy, with skies turning cloudy. A stray shower or storm is possible to the northwest of Toledo after midnight. Low 71. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy for the first half of the day, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon, mainly east of I-75. A few storms may contain gusty winds. Highs in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are trying to recover the body of a man who they said drowned in Devils Lake,...
Search crews find body of Sylvania man who drowned while tubing with his daughter at Devil’s Lake
The car left a hole in the house that leads directly to the basement.
Stolen car crashes into home during police chase, teenagers sent to hospital
(Source: Lenawee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Adrian man killed in head-on crash
A car crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail caused a light pole to come down in the roadway.
Car crash brings down light pole in Toledo
The shelter said Oreo is recovering and "wagging her tail."
Dog chained to and dragged by car recovering at Ohio shelter

Latest News

5/30/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/30/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
Hot and humid for Memorial Day... and still sizzling the day after! Dan Smith has the latest on...
5/30: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast
Hot and humid for Memorial Day... and still sizzling the day after! Dan Smith has the latest on...
5/30: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
May 30, 2022: Heather’s Monday AM Forecast
May 30, 2022: Heather’s Monday AM Forecast