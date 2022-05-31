MDAT to kick off Wear Orange Weekend with call-to-action press conference

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Moms Demand Action Toledo is holding a press conference to help kick off Wear Orange Weekend.

The press conference, which will take place on June 3 at 10:30 a.m. in front of 1 Government Center, will be a call to action to stand up to gun violence. MDAT says they also want to encouraging everyone to wear orange to signify the need for common sense gun laws in this country.

According to MDAT, the press conference will include speakers from MDAT and local leaders as well as the presentation of resolutions of support.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is a national grassroots movement fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. MDAT is also part of Everytown for Gun Safety.

According to MDAT, since 2015, orange has been the color of a national call for action against gun violence. The color orange honors more than 110 lives that were cut short and hundreds more that were wounded by gun violence.

MDAT says the color orange comes from the death of Hadiya Pendleon. Pendleton was shot and killed in Chicago when shew as 15, just one week after performing in President Obama’s inaugural parade. Her friends then wore orange in Pendleton’s honor because it was her favorite color.

According to MDAT, the Lucas County Courthouse Dome will be illuminated in orange all weekend to highlight National Wear Orange Weekend.

Wear Orange Weekend starts on National Gun Violence Awareness Day which is observed on the first Friday of June nationally.

The weekend will also include the Old West End Festival and parade on June 4 at 10:00 a.m. Participants are asked to gather at 2860 Glenwood Ave. by 9:30 a.m. and to wear orange.

For additional information, email Donna Malone at donnamalone@buckeye-express.com or John Foley at jfoley6855@gmail.com. You can also visit the websites of Moms Demand Action and Wear Orange.

