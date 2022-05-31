Moment of Science: Steam Locomotive

Meet the machine that changed the course of American history! Today, we’re firing up the boiler and riding the rails through the last two centuries at The Henry Ford, exploring how a steam locomotive works.

*The image of steam trains rolling through the American West is a lasting one, but this story starts well before man first put wheel to steel -- and certainly wasn’t an American invention on its own. The first “steam engine” was technically invented in 200 BC: a ball with angled jets was filled with water, and spun around as it was heated... a fun party trick, but not very practical. Fast forward several centuries, and James Watt’s steam engine helped kickstart the Industrial Revolution... and it didn’t take long for this innovation to be applied to transportation.

*Richard Trevithick patented a “high-pressure engine” with (almost literally) all the bells and whistles in 1802, the first true step toward what we recognize on the rails today. Years later, George and Robert Stevenson created the Rocket, which rocketed down the tracks at nearly 30 miles an hour. The father-and-son team proved to the world that steam power was the way to go. At about the same time stateside, the first American locomotive was forged, and it was full steam ahead on both sides of the pond. The Transcontinental Railroad was regarded as one of America’s greatest accomplishments, but the “iron horses” that ran on those tracks paled in comparison to others down the line.

*Here’s the real science behind the steam: When water becomes water vapor, its volume increases by about 1600x... and to get there, those coals in the firebox can peak at about 2500 degrees Fahrenheit, nearly 1000 degrees hotter than your summer campfire. That steam is guided through pipes running the length of the engine, and the engineer uses the throttle to regulate how much steam is being pushed ahead to those cylinders. The steam expands, pushing the piston forward, with an exhaust port opening to reverse the process, and so on and so forth. The rods connected to the piston get those drive wheels spinning.

*That signature whistle you hear is also a byproduct of letting out the steam from a separate pipe, and the chuffing sound comes from the steam exhaust out of the smokestack. That actually has the effect of creating a vacuum to further stoke the coals down below, and keep combustion going.

Of course today’s modern engines are much more efficient and fast, but there’s nothing quite like these huffing, puffing engineering marvels rolling down the rails all the live-long day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.