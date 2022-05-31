Playhouse Project blitz build returns to Fifth Third Field

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity Playhouse Project blitz build will take place at the Fifth Third Field to build playhouses for local families.

On June 2, 30 volunteer team builders will arrive at Fifth Third Field to start their day building 30 playhouses, which will be gifted to 30 families.

The teams will spend five hours building the playhouses before the families arrive at 4:00 P.M. for a special send-off ceremony, where the families will meet the sponsor group that hand built their playhouses. The full schedule is as follows:

10:45 A.M. - gates open for team check-in

11:00 A.M. - team check-in continues

11:15 A.M. - introduction and group safety talk

11:30 A.M. - construction begins

3:30 P.M. - families and children arrive

4:00 P.M. - assembly and decorating wrap up

4:30 P.M. - playhouse presentations to families, loading the playhouses and sendoffs

The Playhouse Project initiative allows an imaginary world where kids can dream, play, be creative and inspires their development.

Playhouse builds are Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity’s signature fundraising event. It offers a dynamic, fun, meaningful team building experience for any group that wants to build. Proceeds from these playhouses will help build real homes in Lucas County.

Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity works in Lucas County to make sure everyone has a decent place to live. Habitat homeowners help build homes alongside volunteers and pay 0% interest mortgage. Homeowners attend financial management and home maintenance classes to become self-reliant and stable in their own homes.

The playhouses are sponsored by: Schindler, Toledo Mud Hens, Fifth Third Bank, MVM Moving & Storage, The Juice 107.3, Nellie F. Bash Trust at KeyBank, Clarios, Columbia Gas, Cornerstone Church, Double A Solutions, Reign Residential, F3 Black Swamp, Hollywood Casino, Robert Half, Libbey, Marco’s Pizza, Elkay, OCP Contractors Reynolds Corners Rotary, Romanoff Electric Co., Rudolph Libbe, Shook Construction, SSOE, Ben Kasch/Brian Smith, ASM Global, Toledo Refining Company and Huntington Bank.

