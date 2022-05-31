Skyrocketing grocery prices from inflation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You might have had some sticker shock when shopping for your holiday cookout over the weekend.

According to the market research firm IRI, in the four weeks throughout May, the price per package of ground beef rose nearly 15% compared to last year. Items like hot dogs and sausage rose over 14% and 24%. Staple condiments like mustard and ketchup, 10% and 15%. Even pop is up over 13%.

Families cooking out this holiday weekend couldn’t help but notice. Charles Shepard said his family spent over $400 for their BBQ this weekend.

“We tried our hardest to come out and be able to get everything for our family,” said Shepard. “But it’s just so expensive here to be able to support our family.”

Vandon Mayes from Toledo said he spent over $100 for his cookout.

“I bought hamburgers, beer, brats, and a slab of ribs,” said Mayes. “It came up all the way to $113″

Experts say some contributing factors to the inflation of groceries is bad weather, which lowered crop yields, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

