Stroll the Street returns to Rossford

Food trucks and vendors will be spaced out in and around Ford Memorial Park and along Dixie...
Food trucks and vendors will be spaced out in and around Ford Memorial Park and along Dixie Highway.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Stroll the Street is back in Rossford for the summer

Stroll the Street is a weekly celebration of summer that includes food trucks, farm markets, business vendors, live entertainment and more. The City of Rossford says, food trucks and vendors will be spaced out in and around Edward Ford Memorial Park and along Dixie Highway.

According to the City, Stroll the Street will take place every Tuesday starting May 31 through August 30, and runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 31 will serve as the kickoff to this year’s Stroll the Street. The City said the kickoff will include:

  • Music from Randy Krajewski’s Polish Band (5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)
  • A homemade pierogi sale by All Saints Catholic parish
  • Face painting and kids’ crafts
  • “Paint and Take” paintings with Wine and Canvas
  • Over 30 arts and crafters
  • 10 food trucks

According to the City, a Cruise-In Car Show in the Fifth Third Bank parking lot will be added this year. The show will take place every week, rain or shine, and will cap the other end of the “stroll” toward Downtown Rossford.

Free parking is available at both IPS and the United Methodist Church, both on Dixie Highway.

