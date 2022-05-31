Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Taco Bell says Mexican pizza will be a permanent menu item

Taco Bell says it's working hard to get Mexican pizza back on the menu – permanently this time.
Taco Bell says it's working hard to get Mexican pizza back on the menu – permanently this time.(CNN/Getty)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans of Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza were elated when the item was brought back to the menu earlier this month.

In fact, the excitement over the pizza was so great that Taco Bell now says it’s running out.

According to Taco Bell’s website, locations across the country have been selling out of Mexican pizzas, and supplying more of them is taking longer than expected.

But the company says it’s working hard to get the item back on the menu – permanently this time.

Taco Bell is also postponing the debut of “Mexican Pizza: The Musical,” which was supposed to debut on TikTok last Thursday. Taco Bell has not announced a new release date.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are trying to recover the body of a man who they said drowned in Devils Lake,...
Search crews find body of Sylvania man who drowned while tubing with his daughter at Devil’s Lake
The car left a hole in the house that leads directly to the basement.
Stolen car crashes into home during police chase, teenagers sent to hospital
(Source: Lenawee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Adrian man killed in head-on crash
A car crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail caused a light pole to come down in the roadway.
Car crash brings down light pole in Toledo
The shelter said Oreo is recovering and "wagging her tail."
Dog chained to and dragged by car recovering at Ohio shelter

Latest News

Mayor Kapszukiewicz and others officially announced that the deadline for the first phase of...
Toledo mayor announces lead-safe paint certification deadline for rental property owners
Gas prices during Memorial day
Toledo residents feeling pain at the pump amid record high prices
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Depp-Heard jury still sorting through weeks of dirty laundry
The Alzheimer's Association provides tips for keeping homes safe for those with Alzheimer's or...
Alzheimer’s Association amplifies home safety
Nature's Nursery is getting a new home
Cherry Fest Run to benefit Nature’s Nursery, donations needed