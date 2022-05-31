Birthday Club
Toledo man in custody after leading OSHP on car chase

Justice refused to stop and drove away from OHSP.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is in custody after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol on a car chase.

According to OHSP, they attempted to stop Marcus Justice, 28, of Toledo on Hill Avenue near Roseanna Drive. Justice refused to stop and drove away from OHSP.

OHSP said the pursuit entered the city limits where Justice turned north onto Holland Sylvania Road. Justice then turned east onto Dorr Street and then turned south onto E. Park Street before stopping in the driveway of a house located on the 1000 block of E. Park Street.

Justice then ran on foot until he was taken into custody in the backyard, according to OHSP.

TPD units were not involved in either the car chase or the on-foot pursuit.

