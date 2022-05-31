Toledo man drowns in Milan Beach
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILAN, Mich. (WTVG) - The body of a Toledo man was recovered from a pond located at 16339 Cone Road in Milan Township Monday.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff, the 45-year-old victim, who has yet to be named, was reported missing by family members shortly before 6:30 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Office’s dive team recovered the body shortly after arriving and the victim was pronounced dead. The case is still under investigation.
