Toledo man drowns in Milan Beach

Milan Beach
Milan Beach(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILAN, Mich. (WTVG) - The body of a Toledo man was recovered from a pond located at 16339 Cone Road in Milan Township Monday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff, the 45-year-old victim, who has yet to be named, was reported missing by family members shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office’s dive team recovered the body shortly after arriving and the victim was pronounced dead. The case is still under investigation.

