Toledo Mini, Run the 419 series begins

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the top competitive races in Ohio kicks off on Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 A.M. The Toledo Mini will have participants run from uptown Maumee to Fifth Third Field.

The Toledo Mini is the first of four Run the 419 events to take place this summer. WTOL River Run 10K is on July 4, DAVE’S OHIO-MICHIGAN 8K and 5K is on July 14 and The Boy Scout Marathon, 10K and Tenderfoot 5K is on August 27.

The lowest rates are available to those who register the earliest, as more register the price will increase. There are also friends and family discounts, club discounts and discounted youth pricing. Or, runners can bundle their registration for multiple Run the 419 events to save. Toledo Mini registration pricing is as follows:

Half Marathon registration

$60- Registrants 1 to 200

$75- Registrants 201 to 500

$80- Registrants 501 to 800

$85- Registrants 801+

Quarter Marathon registration

$40- Registrants 1 to 250

$55- Registrants 251 to 500

$60- Registrants 501 to 800

$65- Registrants 801+

5K registration

$30- Registrants 1 to 150

$35- Registrants 151 to 300

$37- Registrants 301 to 500

$40- Registrants 501+

The Toledo Mini offers $4,400 in cash prizes while competing against some of the best half marathoners in the country. Age group winners will receive Mud Hens memorabilia and custom designed, locally produced awards.

The race offers three unique starting lines, a scenic course along the Maumee River, shuttles to half and quarter start lines, Mud Hens ballpark finish, Mud Hens Game Ticket, Honey Stinger energy gel, custom finisher medal, post-race refreshments, food and downloadable finisher certificates.

After finishing, there is a post-race party at the Toledo Mud Hens game, with tickets included for all participants.

This race has been made possible by Mercy Health, Maumee Chamber of Commerce, Phelan Orthodontics, Price Pro, The Keystone Press Inc. and Dave’s Running.

To register, visit Toledo Mini’s website.

