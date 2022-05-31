Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Toledo Mini, Run the 419 series begins

The first event of the Run the 419 series, the Toledo Mini is scheduled for June 18.
The first event of the Run the 419 series, the Toledo Mini is scheduled for June 18.(Source: Storyblocks)
By Megan Finke
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the top competitive races in Ohio kicks off on Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 A.M. The Toledo Mini will have participants run from uptown Maumee to Fifth Third Field.

The Toledo Mini is the first of four Run the 419 events to take place this summer. WTOL River Run 10K is on July 4, DAVE’S OHIO-MICHIGAN 8K and 5K is on July 14 and The Boy Scout Marathon, 10K and Tenderfoot 5K is on August 27.

The lowest rates are available to those who register the earliest, as more register the price will increase. There are also friends and family discounts, club discounts and discounted youth pricing. Or, runners can bundle their registration for multiple Run the 419 events to save. Toledo Mini registration pricing is as follows:

Half Marathon registration

$60- Registrants 1 to 200

$75- Registrants 201 to 500

$80- Registrants 501 to 800

$85- Registrants 801+

Quarter Marathon registration

$40- Registrants 1 to 250

$55- Registrants 251 to 500

$60- Registrants 501 to 800

$65- Registrants 801+

5K registration

$30- Registrants 1 to 150

$35- Registrants 151 to 300

$37- Registrants 301 to 500

$40- Registrants 501+

The Toledo Mini offers $4,400 in cash prizes while competing against some of the best half marathoners in the country. Age group winners will receive Mud Hens memorabilia and custom designed, locally produced awards.

The race offers three unique starting lines, a scenic course along the Maumee River, shuttles to half and quarter start lines, Mud Hens ballpark finish, Mud Hens Game Ticket, Honey Stinger energy gel, custom finisher medal, post-race refreshments, food and downloadable finisher certificates.

After finishing, there is a post-race party at the Toledo Mud Hens game, with tickets included for all participants.

This race has been made possible by Mercy Health, Maumee Chamber of Commerce, Phelan Orthodontics, Price Pro, The Keystone Press Inc. and Dave’s Running.

To register, visit Toledo Mini’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are trying to recover the body of a man who they said drowned in Devils Lake,...
Search crews find body of Sylvania man who drowned while tubing with his daughter at Devil’s Lake
The car left a hole in the house that leads directly to the basement.
Stolen car crashes into home during police chase, teenagers sent to hospital
(Source: Lenawee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Adrian man killed in head-on crash
A car crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail caused a light pole to come down in the roadway.
Car crash brings down light pole in Toledo
The shelter said Oreo is recovering and "wagging her tail."
Dog chained to and dragged by car recovering at Ohio shelter

Latest News

Mayor Kapszukiewicz announced the deadline for lead-safe paint certification for rental...
New Lead Paint Deadline
AAA warns drivers to practice safe driving while the '100 Deadliest Days' approach.
‘100 Deadliest Days’ not limited to teen drivers, AAA says
Wear Orange Weekend starts on National Gun Violence Awareness day which is observed on the...
MDAT to kick off Wear Orange Weekend with call-to-action press conference
Justice refused to stop and drove away from OHSP.
Toledo man in custody after leading OSHP on car chase