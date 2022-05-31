Toledo residents feeling pain at the pump amid record high prices

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People in Northwest Ohio are reeling from the impact of high gas prices.

Just last week, prices at the pump hit a record high in Ohio.

A year ago the average gas price in Ohio was $2.96 for regular, according to AAA. On Monday the average price was $4.45. That number is not even as high as the record last week of $4.70.

Experts point to many contributing factors, including the lingering effects of the pandemic, debates over pipelines that are disrupting the oil industry, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Toledo residents say something has got to give.

“It’s been crazy man, a few months ago I used to pay half the price or even less. Now I pay a lot more,” says Hisham Ammar.

Venita Garret travels for work, so her pockets have felt the impact of high gas prices.

“We get a check every month for a gas allotment, but still the people responsible for this guy still need to lower the prices,” says Garrett.

In a tweet Governor DeWine said President Biden and his Administration have restricted pipelines, driving up gas prices and hurting Ohioans.

Toledo resident David Joseph says lawmakers need to get to work.

“I feel like it was a lot longer than a few months, but it has impacted everybody greatly. I’m not sure why they are not interested in doing anything about it, it doesn’t make a lot of sense. They want to talk about helping people and this is not helping people,” says Joseph.

