Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Toledo residents feeling pain at the pump amid record high prices

Gas prices during Memorial day
Gas prices during Memorial day(WDAM Staff)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People in Northwest Ohio are reeling from the impact of high gas prices.

Just last week, prices at the pump hit a record high in Ohio.

A year ago the average gas price in Ohio was $2.96 for regular, according to AAA. On Monday the average price was $4.45. That number is not even as high as the record last week of $4.70.

Experts point to many contributing factors, including the lingering effects of the pandemic, debates over pipelines that are disrupting the oil industry, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Toledo residents say something has got to give.

“It’s been crazy man, a few months ago I used to pay half the price or even less. Now I pay a lot more,” says Hisham Ammar.

Venita Garret travels for work, so her pockets have felt the impact of high gas prices.

“We get a check every month for a gas allotment, but still the people responsible for this guy still need to lower the prices,” says Garrett.

In a tweet Governor DeWine said President Biden and his Administration have restricted pipelines, driving up gas prices and hurting Ohioans.

Toledo resident David Joseph says lawmakers need to get to work.

“I feel like it was a lot longer than a few months, but it has impacted everybody greatly. I’m not sure why they are not interested in doing anything about it, it doesn’t make a lot of sense. They want to talk about helping people and this is not helping people,” says Joseph.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are trying to recover the body of a man who they said drowned in Devils Lake,...
Search crews find body of Sylvania man who drowned while tubing with his daughter at Devil’s Lake
The car left a hole in the house that leads directly to the basement.
Stolen car crashes into home during police chase, teenagers sent to hospital
(Source: Lenawee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Adrian man killed in head-on crash
A car crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail caused a light pole to come down in the roadway.
Car crash brings down light pole in Toledo
The shelter said Oreo is recovering and "wagging her tail."
Dog chained to and dragged by car recovering at Ohio shelter

Latest News

Justice refused to stop and drove away from OHSP.
Toledo man in custody after leading OSHP on car chase
A playhouse built in last year's Playhouse Project event.
Playhouse Project blitz build returns to Fifth Third Field
Grocery prices on the rise.
Skyrocketing grocery prices from inflation
Mayor Kapszukiewicz and others officially announced that the deadline for the first phase of...
Toledo mayor announces lead-safe paint certification deadline for rental property owners