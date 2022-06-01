6/1: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

After our warmest morning to kick off June since 1895, scattered storms will continue to develop and roll through this afternoon, with gusty winds and frequent lightning possible. Showers will linger through Thursday morning. Once the front clears, cooler weather will return to close out the week in the 70s. More scattered showers/storms will come back into the mix early next week, as temps warm back to the low-80s.

