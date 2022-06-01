Birthday Club
6/1: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Scattered storms today, lingering AM showers Thursday
The first day of June has started on the muggy side for all, and stormy side for some! Dan Smith has the latest on storm activity, and the cooldown to follow.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
After our warmest morning to kick off June since 1895, scattered storms will continue to develop and roll through this afternoon, with gusty winds and frequent lightning possible. Showers will linger through Thursday morning. Once the front clears, cooler weather will return to close out the week in the 70s. More scattered showers/storms will come back into the mix early next week, as temps warm back to the low-80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

