Bark in the Park returns to Fallen Timbers

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Humane Society’s Bark in the Park returns to Maumee this Saturday.

The 37th Annual Bark in the Park event will take place June 4 at The Shops of Fallen Timbers.

The schedule of events is as follows:

9:00 a.m.

Welcome to Bark in the Park!

Registration and Prize Pick-Up Opens

Games, Vendors, Food, Trucks, Family Fun Area and More!

10:00 a.m.

5k run begins

Registration : $25.00

10:15 a.m.

1-mile walk begins Registration : free



11:15 a.m.

“Wiggliest Butt” tail wagging competition begins

11:30 a.m.

Raffle winners and top fundraiser awards announced

12:00 p.m.

Event ends - “Paw Patio” will be serving drinks until 2:00 p.m.

Registration is still open as well as raffle ticket sales. You can buy raffle tickets here. THS says you do not have to be present to win.

After the event ends, those 21 and older can stop by the Paw Patio where they will be serving up beer from Patron Saints and wine from Majestic Oak Winery until 2:00 p.m. According to THS, there will be live music from Johnny Rod.

The event will be emceed by 13abc’s own Lissa Guyton.

