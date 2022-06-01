Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Bark in the Park returns to Fallen Timbers

The 37th Annual Bark in the Park event will take place June 4 at The Shops of Fallen Timbers.
The 37th Annual Bark in the Park event will take place June 4 at The Shops of Fallen Timbers.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Humane Society’s Bark in the Park returns to Maumee this Saturday.

The 37th Annual Bark in the Park event will take place June 4 at The Shops of Fallen Timbers.

The schedule of events is as follows:

9:00 a.m.

  • Welcome to Bark in the Park!
  • Registration and Prize Pick-Up Opens
  • Games, Vendors, Food, Trucks, Family Fun Area and More!

10:00 a.m.

10:15 a.m.

11:15 a.m.

  • “Wiggliest Butt” tail wagging competition begins

11:30 a.m.

  • Raffle winners and top fundraiser awards announced

12:00 p.m.

  • Event ends - “Paw Patio” will be serving drinks until 2:00 p.m.

Registration is still open as well as raffle ticket sales. You can buy raffle tickets here. THS says you do not have to be present to win.

After the event ends, those 21 and older can stop by the Paw Patio where they will be serving up beer from Patron Saints and wine from Majestic Oak Winery until 2:00 p.m. According to THS, there will be live music from Johnny Rod.

The event will be emceed by 13abc’s own Lissa Guyton.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People from all over the greater Toledo area reported hearing a loud boom at about 9:20 PM on...
Loud boom reported across Toledo area on Memorial Day
Authorities are trying to recover the body of a man who they said drowned in Devils Lake,...
Search crews find body of Sylvania man who drowned while tubing with his daughter at Devil’s Lake
Milan Beach
Toledo man drowns in Milan Beach
Justice refused to stop and drove away from OHSP.
Toledo man in custody after leading OSHP on car chase
Damarco Gilliam
Alleged Lowe’s walk-out thief arrested in Detroit

Latest News

Empty classroom
Ohio lawmakers debate training for armed school employees
Owens Community College hosts cybersecurity camp for seventh, eighth and ninth graders.
Owens hosts cybersecurity camp
Lucas County health leaders give COVID-19 update
Millions earmarked for local projects in Ohio Capital Budget