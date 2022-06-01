Birthday Club
Case Files: Police release new photo of vehicle linked to unsolved murder

By Christina Williams
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are still working the unsolved murder of Tyshaun Moore. Then 39-year-old was shot and killed while walking down Batavia Street in Toledo.

Toledo Police detective, Justin Hawkins, says according to family and friends, Moore was well-known and liked in the neighborhood. Investigators believe he was walking to someone’s house on the afternoon of November 5, 2021, when he was shot and killed.

“When crews arrived on scene they found Tyshaun Moore in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds,” says Detective Hawkins.

Detective Hawkins believes this was a drive-by shooting. Now police are releasing new information in the case with the hopes of someone coming forward. Police say a Ford Explorer was caught on camera near the scene at the exact time the shooting happened. The vehicle is dark in color and has a roof rack and a tow hitch.

Detective Hawkins says those features make the vehicle stand out and he’s hopeful someone recognizes the SUV and comes forward with a tip that could lead them closer to solving the case.

Moore was known as “Big T,” he was a father and leaves behind many family members and friends. At this point, investigators have no tips from witnesses. Police are still working to determine a motive.

If you have any information about this case, you can call or text Crimestoppers 419-255-1111.

If you have an unsolved case that needs attention email casefiles@13abc.com

