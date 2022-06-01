Children’s Hunger Alliance to provide meals to kids through summer program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Children’s Hunger Alliance (CHA) is participating in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) in Northwest Ohio.

The SFSP provides meals to all children without charge during the summer. CHA says that meals are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. Meals will be provided at the following Northwest Ohio sites:

Redeemer Lutheran Church Summer Camp 1702 Upton Ave., Toledo, OH 43607 Monday - Thursday June 13 - Aug. 4

Dorcas Carey Public Library Summer Meals 236 E. Findlay St., Perrysburg, OH 43551 Monday - Saturday May 31 - Aug. 16



According to CHA, summer months are one of the hungriest times of the year for children. Increased participation in summer nutrition programs can reduce food insecurity and provide healthy meals to lessen summer weight gain, prepare children for the beginning of the school year and enhance physical, social and emotional development.

CHA says persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the state or local agency where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

SFSP is funded by the USDA and run by school districts and local organizations. CHA says families can text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304 and type in a zip code to find nearby sites along with operating days and times. There is no application, registration or proof of residency or citizenship required.

