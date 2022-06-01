Doughbox Bakery announces new flavors for National Donut Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sauder Village is celebrating National Donut Day with special deals at the Doughbox Bakery.

To encourage people to celebrate, Doughbox Bakery is offering $1.00 off a dozen round donuts. The bakery will be opened on June 3 from 7 A.M. to 5 P.M. with the drive-thru window opening at 6:30 A.M.

“Friday will be a fun day at the Doughbox Bakery as we celebrate National Doughnut Day,” said Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager. “With so many doughnuts to choose from and a doughnut deal – National Doughnut Day is a great reason for people to stop by and pick-up some tasty, sweet treats for family and friends to enjoy!”

This year there will be a variety of specialty donuts to choose from. All of the bakery’s regular donut flavors will be available, as well as some fun flavors like, Fruity Pebbles, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Maple Bacon, S’mores, Samoa, Pina Colada, Cake Batter, Brownie Batter, Cookie Dough, Oreo, Dirt, French Toast, Strawberry Shortcake, M&M, Banana Toffee, Cherry Chip, Raspberry Cheesecake, Chopped Nuts, Peanut Butter and Jelly and Hot Fudge Sundae.

National Donut Day is celebrated on the first Friday of each June and the holiday was created by The Salvation Army in 1938 in Chicago to honor the “Donut Lassies,” who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

The holiday celebrates the donut – an edible, circular-shaped piece of dough that is deep-fried, dressed with icing and sweetened.

For more information, visit Sauder village online or call 800-590-9755.

