Fireworks return as part of Toledo’s Fourth of July Weekend celebration

One of the events making its return is Fireworks in the 419.
One of the events making its return is Fireworks in the 419.(Pexels via MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo announced its Fourth of July Weekend events for 2022 on Wednesday.

One of the events making its return is Fireworks in the 419.

According to the City of Toledo, the fireworks will take place on Saturday, July 2 and will start at 10 p.m. You can watch them from Downtown Toledo, Promenade Park and International Park. There will also be food trucks parked along Promenade Park to enjoy before the fireworks begin.

The City encourages people to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the fireworks.

Here are the other events taking place on Fourth of July Weekend:

Friday, July 1

  • ProMedica Live - Killer Queen
    • Location: Promenade Park
    • Gates open at 5 p.m.
  • Mud Hens Home Game
    • Toledo Mud Hens vs. Louisville
    • Location: Fifth Third Field
    • Game begins at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

  • Mud Hens Home Game
    • Toledo Mud Hens vs. Louisville
    • Location: Fifth Third Field
    • Game begins at 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

  • Mud Hens Home Game
    • Toledo Mud Hens vs. Louisville
    • Location: Fifth Third Field
    • Game begins at 6:05 p.m.
  • Pools are Open!
    • All public pools are open
    • Prices:
      • Ages 12 and under: $1
      • Ages 13 and up: $2
      • Splash pad: Free

Monday, July 4

  • Fourth of July Celebration
    • Location: Walbridge Park
    • Cake Walkin Jazz Band
    • Games
    • Crafts
    • Watermelon Eating Contest

For more information, click here.

