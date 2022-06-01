Historic Old West End Festival happening this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 49th annual Old West End historic festival will be happening this weekend, June 3 through 5.

The festival will feature five historic homes, an art fair on the grounds of Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion and a marketplace on Woodruff Avenue where children activities will be offered. Garage and yard sales throughout the entire Old West End will also be happening.

The homes that will be toured include:

Basch/Thorne Home on 2724 Collingwood Blvd.

Cottrell/Martin/Clinger Home on 2521 Scottwood Ave.

Hodge/Heaps/O’Brien Home on 2030 Parkwood Ave.

Groff/Reynolds/Excalibur Home on 2040 Collingwood Blvd.

Edward D. & Florence S. Libbey House on 2008 Scottwood Ave.

On Saturday, the event will kick-off with the King Wamba Carnival Parade starting at 10 A.M, this will be its 113th anniversary. Parade participants come from all around the Midwest to create a visual display of art on cars, floats, performance art and musical presentations.

A coronation ceremony will take place on the Art Fair stage where the King and Queen of the festival will be crowned. This year, they are Andrew Newby and Kristin Kiser. The Grand Marshall is Eric J. Zgodzinski, Lucas County Health Commissioner.

The Glenwood Park Bazaar happens are Robinwood at Collins Street and will have food, entertainment, music and kid’s activities.

The Old West End 5K run and walk will take place on Sunday morning and is sponsored by the festival. To participate in the race, visit toledooldwestend.com/festival or call 419-242-3433.

Festival Schedule:

Thursday, June 2:

ARJA (The Arboretum), Music, Food and Beer

6 P.M.-10 P.M. (Neighbors-only event)

Friday, June 3

ARJA (The Arboretum), Music, Food and Beer

6 P.M.-10 P.M.

Saturday, June 4:

Parade- 10 A.M. to Noon

House Tours- 11 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Kid’s Area- Noon to 5 P.M.

Marketplace/Art Fair- 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Art Fair Stage- 1 P.M. to 5 P.M.

ARJA Stage (The Arboretum) Noon to 11 P.M.

Glenwood Park- Noon to 8 P.M.

Sunday, June 5:

5K Race/Walk- 9 A.M.

House Tours- 11 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Kid’s Area- Noon to 5 P.M.

Marketplace/Art Fair- 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Art Fair Stage- 1 P.M. to 5 P.M.

ARJA Stage (The Arboretum) Noon to 5 P.M.

Glenwood Park- 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Macelwane Park- 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. (Neighbors event)

For a more detailed schedule, visit The Old West End Festival website for all information.

This year's Old West End Festival map. (Provided by The Old West End Festival)

