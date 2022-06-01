Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Hudson man dies in car-bicycle crash

A man dies in car-bicycle collision
A man dies in car-bicycle collision(MGN)
By Bri'on Whiteside
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENAWEE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Hudson man died in a car-bicycle collision on Wednesday.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to the area of U.S.-127 and Beecher Road for a car-bicycle collision.

The vehicle was traveling southbound when it struck the bicyclist, who was traveling in the same direction.

The bicyclist, 60, died at the scene. No further details are known at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the accident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People from all over the greater Toledo area reported hearing a loud boom at about 9:20 PM on...
Loud boom reported across Toledo area on Memorial Day
Authorities are trying to recover the body of a man who they said drowned in Devils Lake,...
Search crews find body of Sylvania man who drowned while tubing with his daughter at Devil’s Lake
Milan Beach
Toledo man drowns in Milan Beach
Justice refused to stop and drove away from OHSP.
Toledo man in custody after leading OSHP on car chase
Toledo Police said Christopher Thomas was found suffering from gun shot wounds shortly before...
Man killed after altercation on Vance St.

Latest News

One person showed up at Fire Station 4 on Hill Avenue suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
TFRD: Person shows up at fire station with gunshot wound
Ohio bill reducing training for armed teachers heads to DeWine
The Old West End historic festival is taking place June 3-5 this year.
Historic Old West End Festival happening this weekend
Empty classroom
Ohio lawmakers debate training for armed school employees