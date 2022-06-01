Hudson man dies in car-bicycle crash

LENAWEE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Hudson man died in a car-bicycle collision on Wednesday.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to the area of U.S.-127 and Beecher Road for a car-bicycle collision.

The vehicle was traveling southbound when it struck the bicyclist, who was traveling in the same direction.

The bicyclist, 60, died at the scene. No further details are known at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the accident.

