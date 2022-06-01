Birthday Club
June 1st Weather Forecast

Sunny & Cooler Late Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warm and very humid today with a high in the middle 80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible around mid-day into early afternoon. Additional showers are likely Thursday morning. Highs for the afternoon will be in the low to middle 70s. Friday and Saturday will be in the middle to upper 70s. A few showers and storms are possible early next week with highs near 80.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

