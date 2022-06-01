June 1st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warm and very humid today with a high in the middle 80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible around mid-day into early afternoon. Additional showers are likely Thursday morning. Highs for the afternoon will be in the low to middle 70s. Friday and Saturday will be in the middle to upper 70s. A few showers and storms are possible early next week with highs near 80.

