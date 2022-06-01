Local student had an impressive list of options when it comes to college

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are a lot of impressive young people in our community. Ricardo Amezquita-Cadavid just graduated from St. John’s Jesuit. He had plenty of great choices when it came to the next chapter of his educational journey.

Getting into college is a lot of work no matter where you’re applying. So imagine getting into every college or university you apply to, including a couple of Ivy League schools.

That’s exactly what happened to Ricardo. The recent graduate of St. John’s Jesuit had a lot of options. 13 to be exact.

“I didn’t think I was going to get into half of them,” Ricardo said.

Ricardo was accepted at every school where he applied. The impressive list includes Harvard, Cornell, Georgetown, Northwestern, The Ohio State University, The University of Michigan, Xavier, Butler, and The University of Toledo.

“I made sure to only apply to schools where I thought I could enjoy myself, where I’d go if I got in. It’s still kind of hitting me. It all happened so quick, and I haven’t had a lot of time to let it all sink in,” he said.

When it comes to the two Ivy League schools he applied to, they were actually a bit of an afterthought.

“I was on a trip for Christmas and my plane was canceled. I had two days without much to do, so I thought I mine as well apply to Harvard and Cornell,” Ricardo said.

Ricardo ultimately chose to head to Indiana.

“I am going to the University of Notre Dame. I will be studying finance at the Mendoza College of Business. It’s going to open up a lot of opportunities so I don’t have to narrow things to one field right now. I can go try all the classes and see what I like the most,” he said.

Keri Struckholz , St. John’s Director of College and Career Counseling, spoke highly of Ricardo and his accomplishments.

“Ricardo is very humble. He has a quick wit and a great group of friends. He is always thinking of others and how he can help them. It’s one of the many things that make him an incredible young man.”

Struckholz said there are other students who get into all the schools they apply to, but the list does not often include Ivy League schools.

“Obviously, to get into selective schools, you have to have great grades and test scores, but it’s a lot of other pieces that make the difference, and Ricardo has it all. He has a passion for life and that shows in his activities and service,” Struckholz said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.