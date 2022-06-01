Loud boom reported across Toledo area on Memorial Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Captured by security cameras across the Toledo area is a boom. It happened at about 9:20 PM on Memorial Day 2022. That timing prompted some to think the sound was from fireworks.

“A boom. A loud boom and I thought it was the fireworks, probably from the Toledo area or that,” said Dennis Oehlers, who lives in Walbridge, “and we had friends over, also, and they thought the same thing, that it was fireworks.”

While a few recordings sent to 13abc may not pick up the same sound, there were reports of the same rattling noise. It could be heard from all over.

“My husband heard the sonic boom and said, ‘Hey, hey. Did you hear that?’ And I was actually sleeping, so I had no idea what he was talking about, but he was all excited, ‘Hey, you gotta hear that! You gotta hear that!’ Of course, there was nothing else to hear,” said Leanne Pobursky, who lives in Temperance, Michigan.

13abc reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration. A spokesperson suggested we check with the 180th Fighter Wing because, they said, a sonic boom would only come from a military aircraft. However, there was also a meteor shower later in the evening, which opens the possibility for a fast-moving meteor to make the noise.

Either way, 13abc emailed the 180th. We will keep you posted on their response.

