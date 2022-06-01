Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Loud boom reported across Toledo area on Memorial Day

Some speculate the sonic sound may have been from a jet or a meteor
People from all over the greater Toledo area reported hearing a loud boom at about 9:20 PM on...
People from all over the greater Toledo area reported hearing a loud boom at about 9:20 PM on Memorial Day.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Captured by security cameras across the Toledo area is a boom. It happened at about 9:20 PM on Memorial Day 2022. That timing prompted some to think the sound was from fireworks.

“A boom. A loud boom and I thought it was the fireworks, probably from the Toledo area or that,” said Dennis Oehlers, who lives in Walbridge, “and we had friends over, also, and they thought the same thing, that it was fireworks.”

While a few recordings sent to 13abc may not pick up the same sound, there were reports of the same rattling noise. It could be heard from all over.

“My husband heard the sonic boom and said, ‘Hey, hey. Did you hear that?’ And I was actually sleeping, so I had no idea what he was talking about, but he was all excited, ‘Hey, you gotta hear that! You gotta hear that!’ Of course, there was nothing else to hear,” said Leanne Pobursky, who lives in Temperance, Michigan.

13abc reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration. A spokesperson suggested we check with the 180th Fighter Wing because, they said, a sonic boom would only come from a military aircraft. However, there was also a meteor shower later in the evening, which opens the possibility for a fast-moving meteor to make the noise.

Either way, 13abc emailed the 180th. We will keep you posted on their response.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are trying to recover the body of a man who they said drowned in Devils Lake,...
Search crews find body of Sylvania man who drowned while tubing with his daughter at Devil’s Lake
The car left a hole in the house that leads directly to the basement.
Stolen car crashes into home during police chase, teenagers sent to hospital
Milan Beach
Toledo man drowns in Milan Beach
(Source: Lenawee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Adrian man killed in head-on crash
Justice refused to stop and drove away from OHSP.
Toledo man in custody after leading OSHP on car chase

Latest News

Residents respond to 3 options presented to them by City Council.
Perrysburg Heights residents march to City Council meeting
5/31/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/31/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Residents and supporters of the Heights showed up in big numbers to let their voices be heard.
Perrysburg Heights residents and supporters march to City Council Meeting
Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Albion Street....
Man escapes Toledo house fire