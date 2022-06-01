Birthday Club
Man escapes Toledo house fire

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man escapes a house fire unscathed on Tuesday.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Albion Street. The fire was put out shortly after.

Toledo Edison also arrived to restore a powerline that was knocked down as a result of the fire.

According to the Battalion Chief, the cause of the fire remains unknown. The chief said the department is investigating the property.

