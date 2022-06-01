Birthday Club
Man killed after altercation on Vance St.

Vance homicide
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 31-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night outside a home on Vance, near N. Detroit.

Toledo Police said Christopher Thomas was found suffering from gun shot wounds shortly before 10 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

According to police, a fight on the sidewalk escalated to gunfire. No suspects have been identified in the case.

