Michigan schools see closures as temperatures could become dangerous for students

(WILX)
By Jace Harper
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - School districts across Michigan -- like Ionia and Detroit public schools -- sent students home Tuesday due to extreme heat because many of the schools don’t have air conditioning.

Not everyone agrees that skipping out on school is the correct move. When WILX News 10 viewers were asked, most people agreed with the students being sent home, but a number of them though they should have to tough it out.

Rachael Wild think’s it’s too hot for students to be in schools without air conditioning. Many schools in Mid-Michigan aren’t equipped with air conditioning units, so on hot days, learning could be a challenge.

“They’re super tired, sluggish. They have trouble focusing,” Wild said. “I totally agree with them closing today. It was hot and it was horrible today.”

“It’s a shame that we have schools -- even local schools -- that still don’t have air conditioning,” said Dr. Farhan Bhatti.

Bhatti is a pediatric physician who is also on the Lansing School Board. Byway of a bond approval -- which passed passed in the May election -- Bhatti said the district is in the process of getting all their classrooms equipped with air conditioning. He said hot schools can be hazardous and not just for the students.

“If the temperature gets too hot in a building the adults in that building are particularly at higher risk,” Bhatti said. “But even young children, when exposed to temperatures that are too high for too long, can start to develop worrisome symptoms and they can be harmed too.”

He said people outside, playing sports or doing manual labor need to be cautious as well. Bhatti said overexertion in the heat can cause muscle to decay, which can lead to kidney failure.

If you’re being active in the heat -- inside or outside -- it’s important to refuel your body with lots of water and electrolytes.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

