Millions earmarked for local projects in Ohio Capital Budget
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers are expected to pass the state’s Capital Budget on Wednesday.
More than $5 million has been earmarked to fund projects in Lucas County from the state’s $3.5 billion budget plan.
The money will go toward infrastructure and community projects.
Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said projects approved for the Capital Budget follow strict guidance to qualify, and local leaders across the state work hard to comply.
“Mayors, county commissioners and leadership from big cities to small towns know the difference these dollars make in showcasing their communities, said Senator Matt Dolan, the Ohio Senate Finance Chairman. “I want to thank them for their dedicated and detailed efforts in making sure these projects were ready and qualified for consideration.”
Lucas County projects include:
- Sylvania YMCA $500,000
- Fallen Timbers Family Recreation Center Pool Replacement $275,000
- Sylvania Plummer Pool $200,000
- Glass City Enrichment Center $50,000
- Praire Trail/Stitt Park Improvements $50,000
- Keener Park Sledding Hill $30,000
- Toledo Museum of Art $1,250,000
- National Museum of the Great Lakes Expansion Project $600,000
- Toledo School for the Arts Expansion $250,000
- Nuestra Gente Community Center $150,000
- Danny Thomas Park Amphitheater $75,000
- Libbey House $50,000
- Toledo Innovation Center $450,000
- Broadway Corridor Business Incubator $500,000
- Unison Health Dorr Street Behavioral Health Residential Facility $350,000
- Toledo YWCA Domestic Violence Shelter $250,000
- Toledo Life Revitalization Center $200,000
- Uptown Smiles Clinical Renovations $125,000
- Harbor Crisis Stabilization Unit $50,000
TOTAL: $5,405,000
You can find a full breakdown for all of Ohio’s counties here.
The Senate is expected to pass the capitol budget on Wednesday. It would then head to Gov. DeWine’s office for his signature.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.