Millions earmarked for local projects in Ohio Capital Budget

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers are expected to pass the state’s Capital Budget on Wednesday.

More than $5 million has been earmarked to fund projects in Lucas County from the state’s $3.5 billion budget plan.

The money will go toward infrastructure and community projects.

Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said projects approved for the Capital Budget follow strict guidance to qualify, and local leaders across the state work hard to comply.

“Mayors, county commissioners and leadership from big cities to small towns know the difference these dollars make in showcasing their communities, said Senator Matt Dolan, the Ohio Senate Finance Chairman. “I want to thank them for their dedicated and detailed efforts in making sure these projects were ready and qualified for consideration.”

Lucas County projects include:

Sylvania YMCA $500,000

Fallen Timbers Family Recreation Center Pool Replacement $275,000

Sylvania Plummer Pool $200,000

Glass City Enrichment Center $50,000

Praire Trail/Stitt Park Improvements $50,000

Keener Park Sledding Hill $30,000

Toledo Museum of Art $1,250,000

National Museum of the Great Lakes Expansion Project $600,000

Toledo School for the Arts Expansion $250,000

Nuestra Gente Community Center $150,000

Danny Thomas Park Amphitheater $75,000

Libbey House $50,000

Toledo Innovation Center $450,000

Broadway Corridor Business Incubator $500,000

Unison Health Dorr Street Behavioral Health Residential Facility $350,000

Toledo YWCA Domestic Violence Shelter $250,000

Toledo Life Revitalization Center $200,000

Uptown Smiles Clinical Renovations $125,000

Harbor Crisis Stabilization Unit $50,000

TOTAL: $5,405,000

You can find a full breakdown for all of Ohio’s counties here.

The Senate is expected to pass the capitol budget on Wednesday. It would then head to Gov. DeWine’s office for his signature.

