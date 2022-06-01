New multi-use building for Rossford announced

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rossford Schools is announcing a new multi-use building for students.

On Tuesday, June 14 at 10 A.M., the 79,760-square-foot building will be announced to the public on the site of the project, 28720 Lime City Road.

The building will include an indoor turf facility for athletic and brand practices, an e-sports area, STEM maker space classes, a weight room, locker rooms, a golf simulator space and a batting practice area.

Rossford is excited to announce this project that is being funded mostly through enterprise zone agreements, the Amazon fulfillment center agreement is a leading contributor at $579,000 annually for 15 years.

Note: The attached video is from a previous report.

