Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

New multi-use building for Rossford announced

Rossford athletes, gamers, and musicians will soon have a new space to practice and train.
By Megan Finke
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rossford Schools is announcing a new multi-use building for students.

On Tuesday, June 14 at 10 A.M., the 79,760-square-foot building will be announced to the public on the site of the project, 28720 Lime City Road.

The building will include an indoor turf facility for athletic and brand practices, an e-sports area, STEM maker space classes, a weight room, locker rooms, a golf simulator space and a batting practice area.

Rossford is excited to announce this project that is being funded mostly through enterprise zone agreements, the Amazon fulfillment center agreement is a leading contributor at $579,000 annually for 15 years.

Note: The attached video is from a previous report.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are trying to recover the body of a man who they said drowned in Devils Lake,...
Search crews find body of Sylvania man who drowned while tubing with his daughter at Devil’s Lake
Milan Beach
Toledo man drowns in Milan Beach
Justice refused to stop and drove away from OHSP.
Toledo man in custody after leading OSHP on car chase
The car left a hole in the house that leads directly to the basement.
Stolen car crashes into home during police chase, teenagers sent to hospital
Damarco Gilliam
Alleged Lowe’s walk-out thief arrested in Detroit

Latest News

Father Geoff Drew (left) and Paul Neyer (right) pictured as a boy at St. Jude School more than...
Father Drew sex abuse survivor urges Ohio senators to reform child rape laws
According to CHA, summer months are one of the hungriest times of the year for children.
Children’s Hunger Alliance to provide meals to kids through summer program
In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, betting odds are displayed on a board in a sports book in...
Sports betting begins in Ohio on January 1
ProMedica announced its 2022 family movie nights for summer 2022
ProMedica Live Movie Nights unveiled for 2022 summer