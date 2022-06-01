Birthday Club
Owens hosts cybersecurity camp

Owens Community College hosts cybersecurity camp for seventh, eighth and ninth graders.
By Megan Finke
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College Workforce and Community Services invites seventh through ninth graders to a cybersecurity camp on June 22 to 24.

The classes will be held from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. the first two days and then 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. on the last day. Space is limited and it is $25 to register.

It’s part of the Kids Classes and Camp series at the Dana Center on 458 Depot Road, Perrysburg, at the Owens Toledo-area campus.

“If we think about getting students excited about cybersecurity and what that looks like, starting them earlier on, even if they don’t go for the cybersecurity pathway, at least they’ve got that in their mind, at least they’re thinking about it,” said Eli Cochran, the camp’s featured instructor and a cybersecurity instructor from Delaware County Career Center.

There are no pre-requisites to attend and kids will learn many skills through hands-on activities, including coding and encryption.

For more information, contact Workforce and Community Services at wcs@owens.edu or (567) 661-7357. To register for the camp, visit owens.edu/cybercamp.

