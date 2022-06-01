Perrysburg Heights residents and supporters march to City Council Meeting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Both former and current residents of Perrysburg heights as well as supporters gathered in Downtown Perrysburg to march to the City Council meeting on Tuesday.

Marchers said they were up in arms just last year when the city council announced plans that could lead to bulldozing the heights. Tuesday evening they said they were no less fired up.

" I felt as a kid that my voice wasn’t being heard a lot, just growing up in the Heights. I thought that people look down on us,” said Celia Ramirez. She said she’s marching so her voice and opinion are heard.

“But it kind of makes you go back and think that you’re in the time we’re no one listens to us,” she added.

Leah Delao has been the spokesperson for the community since the conversation between the Heights and the City Council began.

She said it’s nice to see more people getting involved.

" It’s not just our residents, but seeing other entities coming forward and other even residents of the city of Perrysburg come forward and say ‘this is wrong and what you’re doing is wrong, definitely gives everybody a fight inside of them.”

At the meeting, the council presented four options. Residents and supporters agreed that option three was best for their agenda, and the council members present are recommending the option to Council.

Councilwoman Jan Materni said listening to residents showed how important preserving the Heights was to people in the area. " For those of us who already decided this is what we were going to do to try to help them, it gave us further justification and stand. This is democracy at work,” said Materni.

